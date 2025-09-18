Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is all set to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial is enjoying good footfalls and is also chasing the lifetime of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to emerge as the #7 Telugu grosser of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 6 box office report!

Mirai Overseas Collection

The dark fantasy action adventure is enjoying a steady run at the overseas box office. In 6 days, Mirai has accumulated 24 crore gross. It is inches away from surpassing the international lifetime of HIT: The Third Case (25 crores). Post that, it will be chasing Kuberaa (31.6 crores).

100 crore club loading worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Mirai has raked in 62.36 crores, all languages included. Not only is it going strong in the Telugu version, but also minting handsome earnings from the Hindi belt.

With that, the worldwide box office collection surges to 97.58 crore gross. Today, it will officially enter the 100 crore club and rewrite history by becoming the second film of the Teja Sajja to have clocked a century worldwide.

The highest-grossing film of Teja Sajja will continue to be HanuMan (294.18 crores).

Will also soon become the 7th-highest Tollywood grosser of 2025

On Tuesday, Mirai surpassed Thandel to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The next aim is to surpass Hari Hara Veera Mallu (117.16 crores) and gain the 7th spot. That feat could be crossed before the end of the 2nd weekend.

Here are the 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores HIT 3: 120.58 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crores Mirai: 97.58 crores Thandel: 89.45 crores Kingdom: 82.58 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary (5 days)

India net: 62.36 crores

India gross: 73.58 crores

Overseas gross: 24 crores

Worldwide gross: 97.58 crores

