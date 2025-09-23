Teja Sajja and Karthik Gattamneni’s association is enjoying good footfalls all over. Mirai maintained a good hold at the box office on its second Monday. It continued the spree of success, surpassing HIT 3 worldwide and emerging as the 6th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. Check out the latest updates below!

How much has Mirai earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, Mirai raked in 1.51 crores on day 11. It continued its good momentum, witnessing a 45% drop compared to 2.75 crore accumulated last Friday. The net earnings at the domestic box office surged to 80.51 crores, approximately 95 crores in gross total.

Mirai is yet to surpass the Indian lifetime of Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s HIT: The Third Case, which concluded its lifetime at 81 crore net. However, it is a success with 34% profits so far.

Mirai Overseas Run

Teja Sajja’s dark fantasy action adventure at the international box office has garnered 28.50 crore gross. It has crossed the overseas lifetime of HIT 3 (25 crore gross).

Mari beats HIT 3 worldwide!

The worldwide total stands at 123.50 crore gross. With the help of the lead in the international run, Mirai has knocked down the worldwide lifetime of HIT 3, which raked in 120.58 crore gross. It is now the 6th-highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 globally. The next target is Kuberaa (138.85 crores).

Here are the 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Mirai: 123.50 crores HIT 3: 120.58 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crores Thandel: 89.45 crores Kingdom: 82.58 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 80.51 crores

ROI: 34.18%

India gross: 95 crores

Overseas gross: 28.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 123.50 crores

Verdict: Success

