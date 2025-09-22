Teja Sajja’s Mirai is churning out profits at the box office in India with its net collection. Meanwhile, in 10 days, the film has managed to surpass the lifetime box office collections of many superstar biggies worldwide. Currently, it is the fifth-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

Teja Sajja Surpasses HIT 3 & HHVM

Teja Sajja has exceeded the lifetime worldwide gross collection of Nani’s HIT 3 and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It would next aim Dhanush’s Kuberaa to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Is Mirai A Box Office Hit?

Teja Sajja‘s Mirai is mounted on a budget of 60 crore at the box office and in 10 days, it stands at a net collection of 79.66 crore. The mythology superhero film is still almost 40 crore away from becoming a hit at the box office. Overseas, the film is inching towards a gross collection of 30 crore.

Meanwhile, to surpass the lifetime collection of Dhanush‘s Kuberaa, Teja Sajja needs to earn only 16.36 crore more to become the third-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Game Changer: 191.81 crore Kuberaa: 138.85 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crore Mirai: 122.49 crore HIT 3: 120.58 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crore Thandel: 89.45 crore Kingdom: 82.58 crore Mad Square: 71.64 crore

Mirai Box Office Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 79.66 crore

India Gross Collection: 93.99 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Profit: 19.66 crore

ROI%: 32.77%

Overseas Gross Collection: 28.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 122.49 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

