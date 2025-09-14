Mirai Box Office Day 3: Tejja Sajja Takes 85% Jump Already

Mirai has taken a good jump on day 3, Sunday, and it seems like the adventure fantasy film will manage to close the day at a bright 20+ crore, bringing a respectable weekend box office including all the languages. On day 3, the film created confusion with lower BMS sales but increased occupancy!

Teja Sajja’s Film Sees A Drop On BMS

On the ticket booking app BookMyShow, the film witnessed a drop with its ticket sales on Sunday. On Sunday, September 14, the third day, the BMS sales of the Telugu film witnessed a drop of almost 23%. On the third day, from 7 AM to 6 PM, the film registered a ticket sale of almost 197K. This was a drop from the previous day, which registered almost 150K during the same time frame.

Mirai Box Office Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, Mirai witnessed an occupancy of 14.1% for the morning shows and almost 37.3% for the afternoon shows. For the afternoon shows, the film registered an 85% increase in the occupancy as compared to Saturday’s 20.9% for the afternoon shows!

Is Teja Sajja Targeting A 20+ Crore Sunday?

On Sunday, Teja Sajja‘s film managed to earn almost 11 crore till 6 PM. The film might inch near a 20 crore target on Sunday and if it does, it would be a good jump from Saturday which brought 15 crore net collection including all the languages in India.

Mirai To Miss Top 10 Tollywood Films On Sunday

In any case, Mirai might not enter the top 10 Tollywood films of 2025 on Sunday, with its first weekend numbers. The tenth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 is Court: State VS A Nobody, which earned 40.64 crore in its lifetime.

