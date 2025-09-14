Teja Sajja’s Mirai has managed to enter the top 10 Telugu grossers of the year in only 72 hours. The fantasy mythological superhero flick has managed to earn in the range of 44 – 46 crore net in India in only three days and the film might very soon enter the success zone!

Teja Sajja‘s film is mounted on a budget of 60 crore, including P&A. It has managed to recover 76% of its entire budget at the box office. The film will enter the success zone in this week. However, it will turn a hit once in hits the 120 crore mark.

Mirai Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, September 14, Mirai earned in the range of 15 – 16 crore, as per the early trends. While it could have earned 20+ crore on Sunday, the India – Pakistan match in the evening ruined its chances of earning 20+ crore at the box office.

Enters Top 10 Telugu Grossers

Mirai has entered the list of the top 10 Telugu grossers of 2025 in India. It has pushed Court: State VS A Nobody out of the top 10 list. It would be interesting to see where the film would jump from here and end its journey on this list, since it is only upwards and better from here.

Check out the top 10 Telugu grossers of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crore Game Changer: 136.92 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crore Kuberaa: 90.89 crore HIT 3: 81.00 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crore Thandel: 66.06 crore Kingdom: 51.98 crore Mad Square: 50.12 crore Mirai: 45 – 46 crore*

* denotes estimated number

