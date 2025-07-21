The ticket windows have gotten congested due to multiple releases, but Saiyaara is stealing all the limelight. If there’s one film that has maintained a steady hold despite the storm, that’s Metro In Dino. Anurag Basu’s directorial has emerged as a clean success. Scroll below for the box office collections in 17 days.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 17

It was the last big opportunity for Metro In Dino to score a good jump. The show count has decreased amid the arrival of new films on Friday. Besides, there’s a huge demand for Saiyaara, which is also limiting the footfalls. On day 17, Aditya Roy Kapur’s multi-starrer earned 2 crores, as per estimates.

The overall box office collection in India now stands at 52.11 crore net, which is about 61.48 crores in gross earnings. Starting today, the earnings will drop below one lakh. However, the release of Son Of Sardaar 2 has been postponed, giving this Anurag Basu film more time to earn money.

Take a look at the Metro In Dino box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Week 2: 17.64 crores

Weekend 3: 4.90 crores

Total: 52.11 crores

Metro In Dino Budget vs Profits

Earlier rumors reported that the budget of Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama was 85 crores. However, the latest reports suggest that the estimated production cost is around 45-50 crores.

Even if one considers the upper limit, Metro In Dino has emerged as a clean success by recovering 100% of its investment. The game of profits now begins, and it is to be seen how much ROI Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and team gain for the producers.

Is no longer among top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Unfortunately, Metro In Dino has been pushed out of the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 by Saiyaara. The romantic musical drama was ranked in the #10 spot, which is now claimed by Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores).

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (17 days)

India net: 52.11 crores

India gross: 57.19 crores

Budget: 45-50 crores

Verdict: Plus

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office vs Top 5 Opening Weekend Of Bollywood Romantic Grossers: History Created After 4631 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News