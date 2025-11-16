Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, has failed to earn a respectable total and emerged as a major disappointment. After a decent start, the film failed to gain any momentum and lost its steam much earlier than expected. For Ravi, it’s one of the lowest-grossing films in the post-COVID era, and now, it is approaching the end of its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did Mass Jathara earn at the worldwide box office in 15 days?

The Telugu action comedy entertainer was released on October 31, and it received mixed to negative reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received mixed feedback. As a result, it failed to maintain the required pace after a decent start. Speaking about the latest collection update in India, the film did a business of just 21 lakh on its third Saturday, day 15, witnessing a slight dip from day 14’s 23 lakh.

Overall, Mass Jathara has earned an estimated 17.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 20.7 crore gross. Overseas, the film has almost ended its run and currently stands at a dismal 1 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 15-day worldwide box office collection is 21.7 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 17.55 crores

India gross – 20.7 crores

Overseas gross – 1 crores

Worldwide gross – 21.7 crores

All set to wrap up its run soon

Mass Jathara has slowed down and is likely to end its theatrical run after the current week. In India, it is heading towards a lifetime collection of around 19 crore net. Internationally, it won’t make any noticeable earnings from hereon. Overall, the Tollywood biggie is looking to close its global run much below the 25 crore mark.

For Ravi Teja, it’s another major shocker as he’s already struggling at the box office. It’s his fifth consecutive failure after Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, and Mr. Bachchan.

