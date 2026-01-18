Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama, is currently in its fourth week in theaters. Backed by positive word-of-mouth and a recent Golden Globe win, the Timothée Chalamet-led film earned a solid $1.7 million on its fourth Friday in North America, taking its domestic total to $75.8 million, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. Thanks to its steady run, the film has now pushed its worldwide box office tally to $89.8 million and is expected to cross the $100 million milestone in the coming days.

In the process, the film has already grossed more than its estimated $65 million production budget total. However, it still has a long way to go to break even at the box office. Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, Marty Supreme would need to reach roughly $162.5 million worldwide to break even, meaning it must earn an additional $72.7 million worldwide. Whether it can hit that target during its ongoing theatrical run remains to be seen.

With the awards season expected to give it another boost domestically and overseas, Marty Supreme has now set its sights on Alex Garland’s Civil War, which earned $127.3 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. To outgross it, the Josh Safdie directorial needs approximately $37.5 million more, which would make it A24’s second-highest-grossing release of all time. At the same time, the film is also closing in on Ben Affleck’s 93%-rated biographical sports drama starring Matt Damon. We’re talking about the 2023 film Air. Here’s how much Marty Supreme still needs to earn to surpass Air at the worldwide box office.

Marty Supreme vs. Air – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against Air at the box office, using figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $75.8 million

International: $14 million

Worldwide: $89.8 million

Air – Box Office Summary

North America: $52.5 million

International: $37.6 million

Worldwide: $90.1 million

As the above figures show, Timothée Chalamet’s latest theatrical release is just $300K away from outgrossing Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Air in worldwide earnings. With its steady hold in North America and current global momentum, it seems only a matter of time before Marty Supreme overtakes Air at the global box office.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s .

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

