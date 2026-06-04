Dune 3, or Dune: Part Three, by Denis Villeneuve, featuring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, will be released in the last leg of this year. There is strong buzz and excitement around it, especially because it is the last installment in the Dune franchise and because the film is clashing with Avengers: Doomsday. Anyway, the film will surely push the Dune franchise past a major milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The third installment is based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah. It is the third sequel in the franchise. The movie features Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem. The film has experienced an upward trend at the domestic and worldwide box office. This is the final film, and the excitement is ten times that of the second film; hence, it will outrun the previous films, at least at the domestic box office, with a strong start because it will be front-loaded.

How much have Dune 1 & 2 collected at the North American box office?

Dune 1 was released in 2021, and back at that time, the theatrical releases were different from those in the pre-COVID era. Despite that, it did well at the North American box office, grossing $108.9 million. It won multiple Oscars, proving it to be a critical hit as well. In 2024, Dune 2 was released, becoming the year’s first major hit. According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $282.1 million at the North American box office in its domestic run. Therefore, the franchise total is $396 million.

How much will Dune 3 need to push the franchise past the $500 million milestone in North America?

According to the above data, Dune 3 would need an estimated $105 million to take the Dune franchise past the $500 million mark at the North American box office. Since it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Dune 3 is expected to open with a $100 million debut weekend in North America. Therefore, in its first week alone, the franchise will cross the $500 million milestone.

Dune 3 itself has the potential to earn over $500 million at the North American box office. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune 3 follows Paul Atreides as he fully embraces his role as the Emperor, and it takes place around twelve years after the events of Dune 2. Now ruling the known universe, Paul must deal with the consequences of the holy war carried out in his name as well as growing political resistance from rival houses.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jason Momoa starrer Dune: Part Three will be released on December 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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