Supergirl is set for release this weekend, and the film premiered recently. The early reviews are all over social media. Milly Alcock’s film will go up against Toy Story 5’s second frame and is tracking to open with decent box-office numbers in North America. The early reviews might help change the opening weekend game for the DC movie. Keep scrolling to learn all about it.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, it is the second film in the DCU created by James Gunn and Peter Safran. David Corenswet will also make an appearance in this movie after giving his successful solo Superman last year. Jason Momoa will also appear in a new role, as Lobo. The movie also features Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham in key roles.

Supergirl’s early reviews on social media X [formerly Twitter]

For the record, Supergirl’s premiere was hailed on June 22 in Brooklyn. As soon as the social media embargo was lifted, X was filled with reviews from film critics. It has received mixed reviews, with most leaning towards the positive side. Film critic Hunter Bolding writes, “Supergirl is… simply fine. It does the job of introducing the character, but feels a bit off. Whether that’s poor choices in the soundtrack or just a feeling of bloat on the story. Milly Alcock does admirably, but there’s nothing here that really feels memorable.”

Supergirl is… simply fine. It does the job of introducing the character, but feels a bit off. Whether that’s poor choices in the soundtrack or just a feeling of bloat on the story. Milly Alcock does admirably, but there’s nothing here that really feels memorable. #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/q0nqhoFFsy — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) June 23, 2026

Tomatometer-approved critic Courtney Howard wrote, “#Supergirl is a total blast. Leads with heart & smarts. A colossally awesome & audacious mashup of True Grit & Mad Max Fury Road, firing on all cylinders. Milly Alcock is a heroine for a new era. Eve Ridley is a revelation. Gillespie drops a needle like no other.”

#Supergirl is a total blast. Leads with heart & smarts. A colossally awesome & audacious mashup of True Grit & Mad Max Fury Road, firing on all cylinders. Milly Alcock is a heroine for a new era. Eve Ridley is a revelation. Gillespie drops a needle like no other. @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/K3WIud3Nzp — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 23, 2026

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim says, “#Supergirl is an action-packed blockbuster that pulls no punches. Milly Alcock is genuine perfection. Jason Momoa is the Lobo we deserve. A somewhat conventional story and a forgettable villain, but a wildly entertaining experience. You’ll have a blast.”

#Supergirl is an action-packed blockbuster that pulls no punches. Milly Alcock is genuine perfection. Jason Momoa is the Lobo we deserve. A somewhat conventional story and a forgettable villain, but a wildly entertaining experience. You’ll have a blast. pic.twitter.com/KfGPLxE1Tc — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) June 22, 2026

Another critic, named Leo Rydel, writes, “Millie Alcock was INCREDIBLE as Kara, channeling her struggles beautifully! Jason Momoa was BORN to play Lobo! Fun action and music with a GREAT ending… BUT the middle dragged a bit, Krem was DULL. Not as good as Superman, but still a fun time!”

LETS. TALK. #Supergirl ! Millie Alcock was INCREDIBLE as Kara, channeling her struggles beautifully! Jason Momoa was BORN to play Lobo! Fun action and music with a GREAT ending… BUT the middle dragged a bit Krem was DULL. Not as good as Superman, but still a fun time! pic.twitter.com/ekHUJDjAxW — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) June 23, 2026

“SUPERGIRL is adventurous, fun, and feels like a classic hero story. Milly Alcock gives Kara more value and heart and Jason Momoa’s Lobo is a WILD DREAM COME TRUE. A potent mix of KILL BILL and JOHN WICK-esque action to round out this thrilling, slightly dark, journey,” writes Christopher Gallardo.

SUPERGIRL is adventurous, fun, and feels like a classic hero story. Milly Alcock gives Kara more value and heart and Jason Momoa’s Lobo is a WILD DREAM COME TRUE. A potent mix of KILL BILL and JOHN WICK-esque action to round out this thrilling, slightly dark, journey. #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/c4P8pwnSsr — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 22, 2026

Film enthusiast Robert Butler III says, “SUPERGIRL shoots for the stars and successful sticks its landing—a fast-paced western space opera that doesn’t waste; ALL gas no breaks. Millie Alcock is a bright new star who I can’t wait to see more in the DCU! But if you’re a dog person, attend with caution.”

SUPERGIRL shoots for the stars and successful sticks its landing. A fast-paced western space opera that doesn’t waste; ALL gas no breaks. Millie Alcock is a bright new star who I can’t wait to see more in the DCU! But if you’re a dog person, attend with caution #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/RlKtiBE1xd — Robert Butler III (@DirectorRB3) June 23, 2026

Another Tomato-meter approved critic Wendy Lee Szany said, “Just watched #Supergirl. I REALLY liked Milly Alcock as Kara. I enjoyed seeing her story & appreciate that she’s rough around the edges and not a “perfect” superhero. A bit lukewarm on the villain. The third act felt rushed. Would love to see Alcock as Supergirl again.”

Just watched #Supergirl. I REALLY liked Milly Alcock as Kara. I enjoyed seeing her story & appreciate that she’s rough around the edges and not a “perfect” superhero. A bit lukewarm on the villain. The third act felt rushed. Would love to see Alcock as Supergirl again. pic.twitter.com/H3TOqBwSJg — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) June 23, 2026

Film critic, Andre Saint-Albin said, “#Supergirl delivers the powerful, heartfelt superhero film DC fans deserve! Milly Alcock delivers a heartfelt powerhouse performance as Kara Zor-El, shining brightest in the deep emotional moments on Krypton with her family and her heartbreaking departure. The cousin bond with Superman is perfect !! David is still great & Ruthye’s character (played by Eve Ridley) adds wonderful depth and heart. The fight choreography is great and the flying scenes are a huge improvement over what we’ve seen before. The final scene before the credits is such a treat for DC fans, setting up this universe to continue expanding and connecting in exciting ways. “We are glad to be home.” Heart, humor, vengeance, and jaw-dropping action all soar straight into the stratosphere!”

#Supergirl delivers the powerful, heartfelt superhero film DC fans deserve! Milly Alcock delivers a heartfelt powerhouse performance as Kara Zor-El, shining brightest in the deep emotional moments on Krypton with her family and her heartbreaking departure. The cousin bond with… pic.twitter.com/4RfFrGOqZX — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) June 23, 2026

Writer Greg Srisavasdi said, “Absolutely loved #Supergirl. Terrific performance from Milly Alcock. Biggest surprise was Eve Ridley – was fully engaged w/ her story. Villain totally fine since main focus is on Kara & Ruthye. Will watch again & hoping for a sequel.”

Absolutely loved #Supergirl. Terrific performance from Milly Alcock. Biggest surprise was Eve Ridley – was fully engaged w/ her story. Villain totally fine since main focus is on Kara & Ruthye. Will watch again & hoping for a sequel. pic.twitter.com/UB4ZIDjE7m — Greg Srisavasdi (@GregSrisavasdi) June 23, 2026

Jenna Anderson said, “#Supergirl surprised me in ways that I am so excited to unpack for the foreseeable future. It’s such a fascinating sister story to Woman of Tomorrow, echoing some things while carving its own spunky path with others.”

#Supergirl surprised me in ways that I am so excited to unpack for the foreseeable future. It’s such a fascinating sister story to Woman of Tomorrow, echoing some things while carving its own spunky path with others. pic.twitter.com/mCIrSWM4UP — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) June 23, 2026

And film critic Tom Chatalbash said, “#Supergirl is a punk rock blast, feeling like a delightful cocktail of Road Warrior and GOTG! Love how this one is so tonally dissimilar to Gunn’s Superman while still feeling like it’s cut from the same universal cloth. Alcock is a ferocious force here, making Kara a fractured hero worth rooting for and becoming emotionally invested in. Momoa inhales the scenery as Lobo, not only clearly born to play the role, but relishing every second of screen time he has, not leaving a single crumb. Gillespie continues to be a genre chameleon as he delivers some dazzling set pieces that feel wonderfully visceral and immersive without sacrificing focus on character and heart which this film has in hefty supply. However, this superhero film suffers from a serious villain problem, saddled by an antagonist who isn’t remotely interesting or exciting. However, the future remains bright for this new DCU! Full review Wednesday.”

#Supergirl is a punk rock blast, feeling like a delightful cocktail of Road Warrior and GOTG! Love how this one is so tonally dissimilar to Gunn’s Superman while still feeling like it’s cut from the same universal cloth. Alcock is a ferocious force here, making Kara a fractured… pic.twitter.com/N5rLmpclpZ — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) June 22, 2026

More about the movie

The film follows Kara Zor-El as she celebrates her 23rd birthday by traveling across the galaxy with her dog, Krypto. Along the way, she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and encounters a tragedy that leads her on a “murderous quest for revenge.” It is tracking to earn between $50 million and $55 million in its domestic debut. Supergirl will be released on June 26.

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