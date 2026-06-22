Tom Holland has become one of Marvel Studios’ biggest stars since making his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. According to the X-verified page Marvel Mania, nearly a decade later, the British actor is reportedly set to receive his biggest-ever Spider-Man paycheck for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

How much Tom Holland was paid for each MCU movie -Captain America Civil War ($250,000)

-Spider-Man Homecoming ($500,000)

-Avengers Infinity War ($3 Million)

-Avengers End Game ($3 Million)

-Spider-Man Far From Home ($4 Million)

-Spider-Man No Way Home ($10 Million)

-Spider-Man… pic.twitter.com/ZcBJr8XQ69 — Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) June 19, 2026

From earning a reported $250,000 for his first MCU appearance to a $20 million-$30 million for his latest outing, Holland’s salary has grown alongside Spider-Man’s popularity. Here’s a look at his reported Spider-Man earnings, ranked from highest to lowest.

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film in his standalone Spider-Man franchise. The story follows the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world forgot Peter Parker’s identity, leaving him to start over as a hero protecting New York on his own.

Industry reports by The Direct suggest Holland’s salary for the film falls between $20 million and $30 million, making it his biggest Spider-Man payday to date. A viral post on X claims the actor earned a base salary of $20-30 million, excluding bonuses and possible backend participation. If accurate, it would mark another massive jump in his Marvel earnings.

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2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the biggest superhero films ever made by bringing together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. The multiverse blockbuster grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide and was praised by both critics and fans.

According to reports by The Sun, Holland earned around $10 million for the film. Besides its commercial success, the movie showcased one of his strongest performances as Peter Parker grappled with grief, sacrifice, and the decision to erase himself from everyone’s memory to save the multiverse.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Following the emotional events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home explored Peter Parker’s struggle to move on after Tony Stark’s death. The film became the first Spider-Man movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Reports by The Sun suggest Holland received around $4 million for the sequel, further cementing his position as one of the MCU’s leading stars.

4. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Spider-Man played a major role in Avengers: Infinity War, joining Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy in their battle against Thanos. Holland’s emotional “I don’t want to go” scene remains one of the MCU’s most memorable moments.

According to The Richest, the actor reportedly earned $3 million for his appearance in the blockbuster crossover.

5. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Tom Holland reportedly received another $3 million for Avengers: Endgame, one of the highest-grossing films in history, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Although Peter Parker was not the film’s main character and appeared mainly during the film’s ending scene, his collaboration with Tony Stark and involvement in the epic final battle made Spider-Man an important part of the movie’s emotional conclusion, paying tribute to Tom Holland’s fans.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Holland officially became the lead of the Spider-Man franchise with Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film followed Peter Parker as he balanced high school life with his responsibilities as a young superhero while taking on Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

Reports by Celebrity Net Worth say the actor received a base salary of around $500,000, with additional bonuses tied to the movie’s success. The film went on to earn over $880 million worldwide and established Holland as the audience’s new Spider-Man.

7. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

This was a kickstart for Tom Holland, who became a household name with his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War before his solo appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. In the Civil War, Tony Stark recruits Peter Parker to join Team Iron Man during the Avengers’ conflict, establishing Tom Holland as Spider-Man’s iconic character.

Although it was a supporting role, Holland’s energetic performance instantly won over fans and critics. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned around $250,000 for his first MCU appearance, laying the foundation for what would become one of Hollywood’s most successful superhero careers.

Tom Holland’s Reported Spider-Man Salaries

Rank Movie Reported Salary 1 Spider-Man: Brand New Day ~$20M-$30M 2 Spider-Man: No Way Home ~$10M 3 Spider-Man: Far From Home ~$4M 4 Avengers: Infinity War ~$3M 5 Avengers: Endgame ~$3M 6 Spider-Man: Homecoming ~$500K 7 Captain America: Civil War ~$250K

It should be noted that these figures are estimates based on public reports and industry analysis.

From a reported $250,000 MCU debut to a rumored $30 million payday, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man salary journey reflects both his growing star power and Spider-Man’s continued dominance at the global box office. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to release next, the actor’s reported earnings highlight just how valuable the web-slinger remains to Marvel and Sony.

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