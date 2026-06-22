Toy Story 5 has finally been released in theatres, and it has exceeded industry expectations on its opening weekend. The movie has registered one of the biggest opening weekends for animations in North America. It has also registered the franchise’s biggest overseas debut—the first ever Pixar movie to open above the $300 million mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received 94% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics said, “Proving that old toys can learn new tricks while reckoning with an era of endless screen time, Toy Story 5 largely sidesteps franchise fatigue by reaffirming that children everywhere still got a friend in these lovable characters.”

Toy Story 5 scored the 2nd biggest debut ever for animations in North America

Toy Story 5 crushed Toy Story 4’s $120.9 million domestic opening to set a new record opening for the franchise. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the movie collected $160 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has earned one of the biggest three-day weekends of all time for animations, beating Inside Out 2’s $154.3 million domestic debut.

Three-day domestic debut breakdown

Friday – $71.0 million

Saturday – $47.5 million

Sunday – $41.5 million

Total – $160.0 million

Records set by Toy Story 5’s domestic debut

The latest Toy Story installment has scored the 7th biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office post-COVID. It has also recorded the 2nd-biggest opening for an animated film in North America. The film is only under Incredibles 2’s $182.7 million domestic debut. It has beaten Inside Out 2’s $154.3 million.

Check out the top 5 biggest domestic debuts among animations.

Worldwide opening weekend

The animated movie has earned one of the biggest opening weekends for Pixar releases ever. It has collected a record 4152 million during its 5-day overseas debut across 52 international markets. Allied with the $160 million domestic debut, the worldwide collection crossed the $300 million milestone. The movie opened with a $312 million worldwide collection. It is reportedly the first Pixar film ever to open with a $300 million+ collection worldwide.

Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $160 million

International – $152.0 million

Worldwide – $312.0 million

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