After the interesting events shown in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what’s in store for them in the upcoming MCU sequel, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As the film’s name suggests and as it was made clear in the 2021 film, the world has now forgotten who Peter Parker is, after Doctor Strange’s spell. Starring Tom Holland in his solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit the big screen on July 31, 2026. With just a few weeks left for its theatrical release, let’s take a look at three major MCU characters who could potentially die in Brand New Day.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland)

The first major character who could die in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is none other than Tom Holland’s Peter Parker himself. An online rumor/buzz speculates that Spider-Man could be killed by Scorpion during or after his climactic fight with Hulk. Another report indicates that after Peter Parker senses the changes happening in his body, he goes to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) for help. But later, he could be killed in a fight and eventually reborn. This angle is also hinted at in the film’s trailer, where Peter Parker wakes up in a web cocoon.

Having said that, we have a strong feeling that even if Peter Parker dies in Brand New Day, it would only be temporary. Whether he is possibly reborn in this film itself or in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars remains to be seen.

MJ (Zendaya)

Spider-Man franchise fans may remember that, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), the girlfriend of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, died in the film’s climax. It came as a shock to the audience. So, there could be a chance that Peter Parker’s lover, Zendaya’s MJ, could meet a similar fate in Brand New Day. Her potential death could take the audience off guard and carry the story forward in an emotionally charged way.

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

Although Hulk’s death in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the least likely to happen compared to Peter Parker and MJ, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner may lose control of the green monster. Later, Spider-Man could team up with The Punisher to somehow eliminate him before he causes more destruction. Or perhaps Bruce sacrifices himself to save the world from his darker counterpart.

What’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day All About?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel revolves around Peter Parker after the world forgets him due to Doctor Strange’s spell. As he tries to fight criminals, something strange begins to happen to him, and he can’t control it. In such a situation, he must use his powers to save the city and his loved ones from a powerful invisible villain.

The film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in important roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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