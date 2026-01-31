Rani Mukerji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy is making strong waves at the box office, and it seems the audience is welcoming her with open arms. Despite facing a massive storm at the ticket windows in the form of the Border 2‘s tsunami, Mardaani 3 has managed to hold its ground and show healthy growth on its first Saturday. In two days, the film stands at a two-digit net collection in India!

Opening in the shadow of a massive war epic is never easy, but Rani Mukerji‘s franchise has a loyal fan base that appreciates gritty, content-driven cinema. After delivering the biggest opener for the franchise, the film moved to higher achievements on day 2.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, on Saturday, January 31, Mardaani 3 has collected approximately 6 – 6.5 crore. This is a solid 50% jump from its opening day collection of 4 crore. In an era where mid-range films often struggle to grow on Day 2 when faced with heavy competition, this upward trend is a very positive sign for the franchise!

The growth of the film was clearly visible in the significant rise in theater occupancy as well. On day 2, the film registered an occupancy of 27.5% compared to the opening day’s 18% occupancy!

With a total 2-day net collection standing at 10 crore, the film has begun its journey toward recovering its 60 crore budget. Currently, the budget recovery stands at 16%.

The next goal for Mardaani 3 is to cross the lifetime collections of the first film of the franchise. The original Mardaani (2014) finished its theatrical run at 36 crore. Currently, Rani Mukerji’s latest outing is just 26 crore away from surpassing that milestone.

