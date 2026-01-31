Sunny Deol and his paltan are not just defending the borders on screen, they are conquering the box office one day at a time! After a solid first week, Border 2 has shown phenomenal growth on its second Saturday. The film witnessed a massive surge in numbers, ensuring that the project is now officially a success!

100% Budget Recovery!

While many big-budget sequels struggle to maintain momentum, Sunny Deol’s war epic ensured 100% budget recovery on the 9th day! The film is mounted on a reported budget of 275 crore, and in 9 days it now stands at a total net collection of 277 – 278 crore* in India.

Border 2 Box Office Day 9 Estimates

As per the early trends, Border 2 has collected in the range of 19.5 to 20 crore on its second Saturday. When compared to the second Friday’s 12.5 crore, this is a massive 60% jump. This kind of growth during the second weekend is a testament to the strong word-of-mouth for the film.

The jump in numbers was evident from the occupancy in the theaters as well. The film registered a solid 28.6% occupancy across India on its second Saturday. This is a significant improvement over the 15% occupancy seen on the second Friday, showing that the evening and night shows were running nearly housefull in several circuits.

The next target for the film is now to enter the 300 Crore Club. With a collection of 278 crore already in the bag, the film needs approximately 22 crore on Sunday to hit the triple-century mark. Given the 60% jump seen on Saturday, a 20-25 crore Sunday is very much on the cards. If the momentum continues, Sunny Deol will be celebrating a 300-crore blockbuster by tomorrow night!

