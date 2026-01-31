Rani Mukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy, and the audience has welcomed her with open arms! Mardaani 3 has finally hit the big screens, and the Day 1 ticket sales on BookMyShow (BMS) paint a very promising picture for this hard-hitting franchise. The crime thriller has registered a solid start, proving that the brand value of the franchise is still intact!

Misses To Enter The Top 10

While it’s a gritty, niche-driven film, it has managed to outperform several big-name and hyped sequels released in 2025; however, the film could not enter the list of the top 10 opening day ticket sales of 2025 on BMS.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales

However, Mardaani 3 has surpassed the opening day ticket sales of 22 Bollywood films this year. Interestingly, she has taken a significant lead over Yami Gautam’s Haq as well, which stood at 61.5K ticket sales on day 1.

Even in 2026, Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller has managed to bring the third-best opening day sales on BMS after Border 2 (502K) and Ikkis (92K). It would be interesting to see if the film outperforms some other biggies over the weekend.

Rani Mukerji’s 2025 HitList!

Check out the list of Bollywood films of 2025 that secured lower ticket sales on day 1 than Mardaani 3.

Mardaani: 79.6K The Diplomat: 75K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 74K Fateh: 67K Maalik: 66.1K Dhadak 2: 63.68K Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 62K Haq: 61.5K Badass Ravi Kumar: 59K Azad: 40K 120 Bahadur: 36.63K Mastiii 4: 34.86K The Bengal Files: 34K The Taj Story: 27.24K CrazyXY: 26K Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 26K Lovey: 23K The Bhootnii: 11K Superboys Of Malegaon: 8K Nikita Roy: 6.3K Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan: 6.1K Homebound: 6K Kapkapiii: 5K

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

