Unni Mukundan might be the new pan-India star with his latest release, Marco, roaring at the box office with the Hindi version of the film as well. In 11 days, the film stands at a total collection of 37.3 crore at the box office. Out of this, the Hindi version has contributed 2.53 crore.

On the 11th day, December 30, the second Monday, Unni Mukundan’s film earned 1.6 crore at the box office, which was a drop of 48% from the previous day, bringing 3.1 crore at the box office.

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 11

Meanwhile, the Hindi version brought 5400% more than the opening day’s collection from the Hindi version. Marco registered 0.01 crore on the opening day, and on the 11th day, it earned 0.55 crore on the second Monday.

Budget & Profit

The film has been mounted on a budget of 30 crore at the box office and earned 37.33 crore at the box office, registering a profit of 24.33%. Meanwhile, it earned 72 crore worldwide.

Pushes Sookshmadarshini Out Of The Top 10

Marco, with 37.33 crore box office collection, pushed Sookshmadarshini out of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the box office. Marco is now the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film in India.

Check out the collection of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 in India.

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu : 76.10 crore Ajayanate Randam Moshanam: 64 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Kishkindha Kaandam: 41.55 crore Varshangallku Shesham: 38.94 crore Marco: 37.33 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore

