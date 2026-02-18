Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is dedicated to hitting the 300 crore mark worldwide. The Telugu action comedy is maintaining an excellent momentum, with only a 10% drop in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the exciting global updates in 37 days.

Continues to dominate in the domestic arena!

Anil Ravipudi’s directorial is facing competition from Anaganaga Oka Raju and Funky. Interestingly, it regained its #1 spot on the 5th Tuesday, surpassing Vishwak Sen’s comedy drama. According to Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned 53 lakh on day 37. It maintained a fantastic hold, with only a 10% drop from the 59 lakh garnered on Monday.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 216.70 crore after 37 days. Including GST, the gross total comes to 255.70 crores. New benchmarks are being attained, as it is Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crore

Week 2 – 22.8 crore

Week 3 – 8.4 crore

Week 4 – 4.35 crore

Day 33 – 20 lakh

Day 34 – 56 lakh

Day 35 – 12 lakh

Day 36 – 59 lakh

Day 37 – 53 lakh

Total – 216.70 crore

History is in the making!

Nayanthara co-starrer is all set to unlock the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. A massive gap has been covered on day 37, as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu now stands at 298.70 crore gross. It only needs 1.3 crore more in the kitty to create history for Chiranjeevi, who will score his first film in the coveted club. A major feat will be achieved before the theatrical run wraps up. Exciting times ahead!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 36

Budget: 200 crore

India net: 216.7 crore

ROI: 16.17 crores

India gross: 255.70 crores

Overseas gross: 43 crores

Worldwide gross: 298.70 crores

Verdict: Plus

