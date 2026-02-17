Telugu cinema’s Valentine’s Day release, Funky, turned out to be a disappointment. Vishwak Sen starrer opened to mixed reviews and failed to hold its fort during the opening weekend. Unfortunately, it crashed on the first Monday, leaving little hope at the box office. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Funky Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Funky earned 85 lakh on day 4. Unfortunately, it fell below the one crore mark within the first four days, amid the low buzz. Compared to the opening day of 2.2 crore, it witnessed a 61% drop in earnings. It is battling against Anaganaga Oka Raju and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, but failing to give a tough fight.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 6.6 crore net. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 7.78 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (Telugu net collection) below:

Day 1: 2.2 crore

Day 2: 1.9 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore

Day 4: 85 lakh

Total: 6.6 crore

Vishwak Sen faces another Valentine’s disappointment!

In 2025, Vishwak Sen arrived on Valentine’s Day with the romantic comedy Laila. It was a major disappointment with a lifetime collection of 3.8 crore against a budget of 18 crore.

Funky is reportedly mounted on a budget of 25 crore. So far, only 26.4% of the total investments have been recovered. It will also fail to enter the safe zone, becoming another Valentine’s flop for Vishwak Sen.

On the other hand, the streak will also break for the leading lady, Kayadu Lohar, who witnessed two back-to-back successes with Oru Jaathi Jathakam and Dragon.

Funky Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 6.6 crore

Budget recovery: 26.4%

India gross: 7.78 crore

Overseas gross: 3.2 crore

Worldwide gross: 10.98 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Drops Below 1 Crore But Recovers 77% Budget, Can Rani Mukerji Still Gain Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News