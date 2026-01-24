Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is achieving milestones with every passing day at the box office. The Telugu comedy drama recently became Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film worldwide. And now, it has surpassed Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam to reclaim a crown stolen 338 days ago. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Slows down at the overseas box office

We were eagerly waiting to witness Anil Ravipudi’s directorial clock a half-century at the overseas box office. But the pace has slowed down, and the target may remain out of reach.

In 12 days, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has grossed 41.25 crores overseas. Its growth during the upcoming weekend will majorly determine whether it will be able to touch the 50 crore milestone in its lifetime.

Chiranjeevi reclaims his throne from Venkatesh!

Among all the senior heroes in Telugu, Chiranjeevi delivered the highest worldwide grosser with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (246.60 crores) in 2019. In 2025, Venkatesh stole the #1 spot with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed 256.02 crore globally.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has amassed 256.02 crore gross within 12 days of its global run. It has tied with Sankranthiki Vasthunam. With that, Chiranjeevi has beaten Venkatesh and reclaimed his throne after only 338 days, as the lifetime figures would be in the lead.

The pace has slowed down at the overseas box office, so Anil Ravipudi’s directorial will now depend on the Indian run to achieve new milestones. The upcoming weekend, followed by the Republic Day holiday, is sure to boost the footfalls. However, the screen count is limited due to competition from Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, The Raja Saab, and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Summary (12 Days)

India net – 181.8 crores

India gross – 214.52 crores

Overseas gross – 41.50 crores

Worldwide gross – 255.77 crores

