Indian animated epic action drama Mahavatar Narsimha is witnessing a better run than Bollywood biggies like Raid 2 and Sikandar at the box office. It recently entered the 300 crore club worldwide. Now, Hombale Films’ creation is inches away from becoming the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally! Scroll below for the day 33 updates.

Mahavatar Narsimha Domestic Box Office Collection

Despite competition from War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha refuses to slow down. Even on the 33rd day of its theatrical run, it accumulated 1.64 crores, surging its domestic total to 232.66 crores, all languages combined.

Mahavatar Narsimha was made on a budget of only 15 crores, which means the producers have raked in massive profits of 1451%. It is the only Bollywood film in modern times to have achieved such staggering returns at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Earnings

At the overseas box office, Ashwin Kumar’s film has garnered 26.31 crore gross. Combined with domestic earnings, the total worldwide comes to 300.84 crores. It is the only Indian animated film to have entered the 300 crore club worldwide.

But the best is yet to come! Mahavatar Narsimha is only 3.91 crores away from beating Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 at the worldwide box office. With that, it will emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film globally!

Take a look at the top 5 worldwide grossers of 2025 in Bollywood

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 561.24 crores War 2: 353.84 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 300.84 crores

The boost during the upcoming weekend should help the Indian animated epic action drama to beat Housefull 5 and add yet another feather to its cap!

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Summary (31 days)

India net: 232.66 crores

India gross: 274.53 crores

Overseas gross: 26.31 crores

Worldwide gross: 300.84 crores

