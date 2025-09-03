Hombale Films is beaming with joy as Mahavatar Narsimha has achieved historical milestones at the box office. The Indian animated epic devotional film recently crossed 1500% profits. It is now only 5 crores away from promising another promising feat, but it may be too late now! Scroll below for the day 40 update!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 40

It is commendable that Ashwin Kumar’s directorial continues to gain momentum despite three-way competition from Saiyaara, Param Sundari, and War 2. According to estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha added 65 lakhs to the kitty on day 40. It registered around 71% growth, thanks to the discounted prices on Tuesday.

The net box office collection in India is 241.90 crores, all languages included. Mahavatar Narsimha is only 8.10 crores away from achieving the 250 crore feat. Unfortunately, with the arrival of Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files on September 5, 2025, that may go out of reach.

Here’s a language-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Hindi: 181.17 crores

Telugu: 48.14 crores

Kannada: 9.28 crores

Tamil: 2.75 crores

Malayalam: 56 lakhs

Total: 241.90 crores

Still chasing War 2

Mahavatar Narsimha still has the opportunity to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR led War 2 currently holds the spot with earnings of 242.97 crores. However, the daily collections have fallen to the vicinity of 50 lakhs, which creates a huge scope for Ashwin Kumar’s film to leave it behind with a steady hold in the 2-3 days. Only time will tell if it eventually emerges victorious.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary (40 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 241.90 crores

India gross: 285.44 crores

ROI: 1512%

Overseas gross: 26.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 311.69 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

