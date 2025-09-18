Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal’s Madharaasi began its box office journey on a promising note. Unfortunately, like Sikandar, another AR Murugadoss directorial tanked due to negative word-of-mouth. However, it has managed to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Scroll below for the detailed day 13 report!

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 13

As per Sacnilk, Madharaasi earned 82 lakhs on day 13. After the discounted Tuesday that brought in 1.02 crore earnings, it witnessed another drop of 19.6%. It has already concluded its run in the Hindi and the Telugu belt and will soon reach its saturation in Tamil as well.

The overall net collection in India reaches 59.57 crores, all languages combined. Sivakarthikeyan starrer was mounted on a staggering budget of 180 crores. In around two weeks, it has only recovered 33% of the estimated cost. Madharaasi is a disaster at the box office.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 49 crores

Week 2: 10.57 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 59.57 crores

Manages to beat Thalaivan Thalaivii

What was expected to be achieved in the first weekend is what Madharaasi is unlocking by the end of two weeks. The psychological action thriller film has crossed the lifetime earnings of Thalaivan Thalaivii. It has now emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Today, AR Murugadoss‘ film will beat Retro and take over the 6th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 below:

Coolie: 284.47 crores* Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Tourist Family: 61.59 crore Retro: 60.50 crores Madharaasi: 59.57 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii: 59.31 crores Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crores Thug Life: 48.18 crores

Madharaasi Box Office Summary Day 13

India net: 59.57 crores

India gross: 70.29 crores

Budget: 180 crores

Budget Recovery: 33%

Verdict: Flop

