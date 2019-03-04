Luka Chuppi Box Office Day 3: Has A Very Good Weekend, Is The Best Ever For Kartik Aaryan!

Luka Chuppi Box Office Day 3: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and now Luka Chuppi – What a year it is turning out to be for Bollywood, what with films across varied genres finding audiences back in theaters in a big way. As a matter of fact except for Manikarnika…, each of these films has been running in theaters concurrently which is truly impressive.

As for the latest release of the week, Luka Chuppi, it has scored a very good weekend of 32.13 crore. This was after Sunday brought in further 14.04 crores. The trending so far has been positive and the family audiences have picked the film as well, other than just youth been enticed by this subject put on screen by producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar.

For Kartik Aaryan, this is his second consecutive success in back to back years. What makes Luka Chuppi special is the fact that its weekend has emerged to be bigger than even Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (26.57 crores) which had emerged as a 100 Crore Club success. Before that his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 had brought in 22.4 crores over the weekend and then closed at a lifetime number of 62 crores. As things stand today, that number should be comfortably surpassed by Luka Chuppi within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon would be eyeing a record of hers to be broken today. Her last release Bareilly Ki Barfi had a lifetime number of 34 crores and that number would be history today. Her next target would be for Luka Chuppi to cross Heropanti lifetime of 55 crores and that should happen in the current week itself.

