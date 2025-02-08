Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa have witnessed this at the box office, but there is no relief since this growth is very minimal compared to the opening day. In two days, the romantic comedy starring the star kids will have an estimated total of 2.75 crore.*

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor both made their Bollywood debuts from Netflix Originals – The Archies and Maharaj. While The Archies faced a lot of criticism, Maharaj was welcomed with open arms for its brave and courageous storytelling.

Loveyapa Box Office Day 2 Estimates

Loveyapa is the theatrical debut of both star kids. The film on its second day, Saturday, February 8, earned in the range of 1.5 – 1.8 crore at the box office, which is a minimal yet positive jump of 20% or more from the previous day, which earned 1.25 crore on the opening day.

Last Star Kids’ Debut At The Box Office

The last star-kid debut at the box office was in the year 2025 itself, with Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad arriving at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, the film earned 7.61 crore in its lifetime.

Loveyapa, in two days, has already earned 36% of the entire earnings by Azaad in its lifetime. Interestingly, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor‘s film earned less than Azaad on the opening day. Aaman and Rasha’s period drama earned 1.5 crore on the opening day as compared to Loveyapa’s 1.25 crore. Hopefully, Junaid and Khushi touch the 10 crore mark at the box office in their lifetime.

*denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

