Dominic Arun’s directorial Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is enjoying a glorious run in theatres. At the overseas box office, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s film is earning better than the domestic total. Good times are ahead as it is all set to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Overseas Box Office

At the domestic box office, Dulquer Salmaan’s production has raked in 45.96 crores gross. Interestingly, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is shining brighter with 48 crore gross overseas. This is indeed a one-of-a-kind case where a film is gaining more footfalls at the international box office.

The superhero flick has surpassed the overseas earnings of every Mollywood film of 2025 except L2: Empuraan (142.25 crores) and Thudarum (93.80 crores).

Set to cross 100 crores worldwide!

Combining both the regions, the worldwide earnings of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra surge to 93.96 crore gross. It is now less than 7 crores away from clocking a century. That’s not it! Arun Dominic’s directorial has also surpassed the global lifetime of Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.23 crores).

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer is now the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The next target is Mohanlal’s Thudarum (237.76 crores), which is a challenging feat. But at the current pace, only the sky is the limit for the first installment of the Lokah Cinematic Universe.

Check out the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 worldwide:

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 93.96 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crores Rekhachithram: 57.31 crores Officer On Duty: 55.03 crores Narivetta: 31.85 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 27.26 crores Prince And Family: 26.75 crores Sumathi Valavu: 23.20 crores

Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 38.95 crores

India gross: 45.96 crores

Overseas gross: 48 crores

Worldwide gross: 93.96 crores

