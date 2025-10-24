Kalyani Priyadarshan created history at the Indian box office, and how! The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues its victorious run at the ticket windows. It has completed 57 days in theatres but refuses to wrap up its journey. Check out the updated collection, profits, and other details!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection (India)

It is indeed a rare scenario for a film to continue its theatrical journey in multiple languages for almost two months. Dulquer Salmaan‘s production has visibly struck the right chords. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra added 3 lakhs to the kitty on day 57. Despite a regular working day, it maintained a fair hold.

The overall net box office collection reaches 156.52 crores. Naslen co-starrer is the first Malayalam film in history to cross the 150 crore mark in India. New benchmarks have been set; only time will tell which upcoming movie can achieve such great heights! Including taxes, the gross earnings conclude at 184.69 crores.

Lokah Chapter 1 is a box office blockbuster!

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer was made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. In 57 days, the Malayalam superhero flick has minted a return on investment of 126.52 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 421.73%.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is among the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025. It ranks at the #6 spot, behind Bou Buttu Bhuta (439%).

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (54 days)

India net: 156.40 crores

India gross: 184.55 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 421.33%

Overseas gross: 119.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 304.25 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

