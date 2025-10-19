Dominic Arun did what most ace directors in Malayalam couldn’t! His female-led dark fantasy superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has created many records at the Indian box office. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer refuses to slow down despite completing over 50 days in theatres. Scroll below for the latest update!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 52

Advertisement

According to Sacnilk, Dulquer Salmaan‘s production earned 8 lakhs on day 52. It enjoyed another 33% jump compared to 6 lakhs earned on the 8th Friday. The weekend factor is boosting collection, and the Diwali holidays will only pump the earnings further!

The overall box office collection in India reaches 156.16 crore net, which is approximately 184.26 crores in gross earnings! Lokah Chapter 1 is the only Malayalam film in history to have crossed the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. It continues to set new milestones, with its unstoppable run.

What is the Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra budget?

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film is reportedly mounted at a cost of 30 crores. In 52 days, it has earned returns of 154.26 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 420.53%. It is a box office blockbuster!

Still chasing Housefull 5 worldwide

Whatever is being added is only a bonus at the box office. In a rare case scenario, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is among the rare Indian films to mint moolah overseas even after 50 days. It has accumulated 119.70 crore gross so far.

The worldwide earnings now stand at 303.96 crore gross. The dark fantasy Malayalam superhero flick is still behind Housefull 5 (304.12 crores) to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (52 days)

India net: 156.16 crores

India gross: 184.26 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 420.53%

Overseas gross: 119.70 crores

Worldwide gross: 303.96 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 17: Enjoys 188% Profits! Diwali Dhamaka Incoming, Putting Raid 2 In Danger

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News