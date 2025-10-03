Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has surpassed every possible milestone in Malayalam cinema. It is now setting new milestones for every upcoming film in Mollywood. The record-breaking spree continues as it only needs 2.66 crores in the kitty to achieve two more feats! Scroll below for a detailed day 36 box office report!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 36

Usually, films by this stage wrap up their run in most languages apart from the home ground. However, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is an exception, a force to be reckoned with! It continues to mint moolah in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu as well as the Hindi belt. On day 36, the Malayalam fantasy superhero flick added 1.05 crore more to the kitty, as per Sacnilk.

Despite going way past a month, Dulquer Salmaan‘s production is minting 1 crore+ daily, which is another commendable feat! In 36 days, the cumulative total in India reaches 151.85 crore net, which is about 179.18 crores in gross earnings.

Set to rewrite history in Kerala!

Mohanlal’s Thudarum is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, with a gross lifetime earnings of 118.90 crore. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stands at 117 crore gross and is all set to steal the title in a day or two.

Inches away from 300 crores worldwide

At the overseas box office, Dominic Arun‘s directorial has accumulated 118.15 crore gross so far. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total surges to 297.33 crore gross. With exactly 2.66 crore more in the kitty, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will become the first Mollywood film in history to enter the 300 crore club!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (36 days)

India net: 151.85 crores

India gross: 179.18 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 406%

Overseas gross: 118.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 297.33 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

