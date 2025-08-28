Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra received a lukewarm response at the box office on day 1. Despite enough buzz, the film failed to achieve any major milestones with its opening-day numbers. In fact, it stayed below Naslen’s last opener at the Malayalam Box Office in 2025.

Naslen’s Last Opener At The Box Office

Before the superhero monster Universe, Naslen led the sports comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana that created an uproar at the box office. The film opened at 2.75 crore despite arriving in the theaters and facing a triple clash with Bazooka and Maranamass!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the opening day, August 28, Thursday, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra managed to open in the range of 2.4 – 2.6 crore. It missed to enter the top 5 Malayalam openers of 2025 as the fifth spot is claimed by Alappuzha Gymkhana with an opening of 2.75 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, Naslen’s superhero film managed to register an occupancy of 41.38% in the theaters including the night shows. The film got a tough competition from Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam which did not let Lokah enter the top 5 openers of 2025 at the Malayalam Box Office in India. Hopefully the film grows over the weekend after a good word-of-mouth.

Check out the top 5 Malayalam openers of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections).

L2: Empuraan: 21 crore Thudarum: 5.3 crore Hridayapoorvam: 3.25 crore Bazooka: 3.2 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 2.75 crore

For the unversed, Lokah is helmed by Dominic Arun and produced by Wayfarer Films. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen K Gafoor, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Vijayaraghavan in major roles along with cameos by Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas and others!

