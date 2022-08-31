Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger (Hindi) is continuing to see very low occupancy in theatres as collections are merely able to stay over the 1 crore mark. This was evidenced on Tuesday as well when collections fell further to 1.25 crores*.

Advertisement

The situation of Liger is quite similar to the big releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan that started fetching 25% of what they had collected on their opening day.

Advertisement

This is a new trend which is being seen post-pandemic when instead of a 50% fall at the beginning of the weekdays, when compared to the weekend, films have started dropping 75-80%. This shows how audiences have become much more ruthless than ever before when they are not giving any sort of a chance to a film when the reports are poor. Earlier, at least there used to be a gradual fall but not it’s all of a sudden, and that’s what making most of the end releases a one week affair at best.

Same would hold true for this Puri Jagannadh film, Liger as well which is currently standing at just 16.50 crores*, which is much lesser than what would have expected the opening weekend to be for the Hindi version. In its lifetime Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger may end up hitting 20 crores but that’s about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Liger Box Office Day 4 (Hindi): Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Starrer Goes Down On Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram