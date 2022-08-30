Liger (Hindi) is yet another film this horrific season to go down at the box office. This is a film that saw at least a reasonable opening for itself with 1.25 crores coming in late-night Thursday preview shows and then 4.50 crores coming on Friday. However cracks were seen on the first full-fledged day itself and by the time it was Sunday, it was a matter of time to see collections go down soon enough.

Advertisement

This is what happened on Monday as the numbers were in the range of 1.50 crores*. That’s a big fall over Monday numbers and now one waits to see how things go on from here till the rest of the week. The team associated with the film did everything possible to ensure that there is visibility around Liger (Hindi) and that happened too. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey went out on multiple city tours, interacted with fans, and did numerous interviews and appearances. However, it’s the eventual content that resulted in the film going down.

Advertisement

Currently, Liger (Hindi) stands at 15.25 crores* and the first week should close in 18-19 crores range. Post that the film will go past the 20 crores mark but that’s about it. Flop.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: Tamil Short Film ‘Shashthi’ Roars At Film Festivals Across With 25 Awards Already In Kitty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram