Liger Box Office Day 4 (Hindi) Early Trends: Vijay Deverakonda starrer has met a fate that no one expected. Everyone was eyeing Liger after seeing the downfall of Bollywood, especially after Bhool Bhualiyaa 2’s release. Right from Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and latest release Raksha Bandhan to Aamir Khan’s most anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha, most of the films is doomed at the box office. Following the same it looks like, even Vijay’s latest release hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations.

Advertisement

The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Mike Tyson and others in pivotal roles. The film sees Vijay portraying the role of an MMA boxer in the film.

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Liger has witnessed a little jump on the 4th day of its release. Speaking of its Hindi collection, the film has reportedly minted around 1.50-2.30 crore* at the ticket window. With the latest numbers, Liger’s total collection of Hindi language now stands at 15.25-16.05 crore. The film earned 13.75 crore in the first three days.

Well, with the debacle of Liger, it is now a hattrick of disasters for Vijay Deverakonda. His last two films Dear Comrade (2019) with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna and World Famous Lover (2020) too had emerged as box office duds.

Meanwhile, Koimoi rated Liger with 3 stars and wrote in the review, “Something happens, Tanya_TheStar leaves Liger heartbroken which motivates him to beat MMA fighters around the world as *Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar* played in my mind. This 140-minute-long TikTok video doesn’t end here because how would you justify Tanya_TheStar leaving Liger? Well, that’s what leads to Mike Tyson giving the worst performance of his career both inside and outside the ring.

Coming back, after having okayish weekend, we wonder if Liger will sustain from here at the box office? What are your thoughts?

Must Read: Liger Box Office Day 3 (Hindi) Early Trends: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Witnessed A Short Jump, All Eyes On Sunday- Will It Rise Or Drop?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram