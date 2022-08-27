It was predicted in this column that Liger (Hindi) would take a start of 4-5 crores on its full release on Friday. Well, the film has taken a start on the same lines, what with 4.50 crores* coming in. Compared to last so many films that have released since Dharma’s own JugJugg Jeeyo, this one has a better hype around it when one takes into consideration the fact that there is a new hero at helm of affairs. Hence, the occupancy too have been in accordance to that.

In fact the footfalls have been better relatively speaking since this one is a mass affair and hence single screens penetration is higher. Considering low ticket prices there, these numbers come across as even better. When it came to pitching the film and ensuring that it reaches out to the audiences, Karan Johar and team have done well to keep the buzz on for over a year and then going full throttle for last 2-3 weeks. From this point on it’s the content that will do the talking.

In the times when established actors and stars have struggled to get opening numbers, Vijay Deverakonda has managed to get good visibility in front of the pan-India audience with Liger. As for Ananya Pandey, she has seen yet another theatrical release of hers see a start at least at the box office after Pati Patni Aur Woh. From here, it’s all about how audiences receive the film put together by Puri Jagannadh as that would decide the manner in which Saturday and Sunday unfold.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

