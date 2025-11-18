Gujarati film Laalo has been hitting the ball out of the park ever since it gained momentum in the fourth week. Suddenly, the film was the talk of the town after a phenomenal word-of-mouth. In fact, the fourth week earned 4,374% higher than the opening week numbers!

Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

The devotional drama has surpassed all possible records, churning out an explosive profit of over 10,000% at the box office. The film is mounted on a budget of 50 lakh at the box office, and it has earned almost 55.25 crore in 39 days.

Laalo Box Office Day 39

On the 39th day, the sixth Monday, Laalo managed to earn 2.5 crore at the box office, which is almost 12,000% higher than the opening day. To be precise, it is 125 times more than the opening day, which collected a net earning of only 2 lakh at the box office in India.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 27 lakh

Week 2: 23 lakh

Week 3: 62 lakh

Week 4: 12.08 crore

Week 5: 25.8 crore

Day 36: 2.75 crore

Day 37: 4.5 crore

Day 38: 2.5 crore

Total: 55.25 crore

Rated 8.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A rickshaw driver trapped in a farmhouse confronts his past demons while experiencing visions of Lord Krishna, who guides him through a transformative journey of self-discovery and healing.” Helmed by Ankit Sakhiya, the film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Mishty Kadecha, and others.

Laalo Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 38 days.

India net: 55.25 crore

India gross: 65.19 crore

Budget: 0.5 crore

ROI: 10,950%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Sholay Re-Release Box Office: Will OG Ending With Gabbar’s Death Help Amitabh Bachchan & Dharmendra Nail A Record They Couldn’t In 1975?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News