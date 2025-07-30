Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom is on the right path at the ticket window, hinting at a good opening day collection on July 31. A day before the release of the film, it registered a ticket pre-sale of 135K in total, becoming the sixth-best ticket pre-sales for a Telugu film on BMS in 2025.

Enters Top 10 All-Time Telugu Ticket Pre-Sales

Vijay Deverakonda enters the top 10 Telugu pre-sales of all time on BMS, pushing Double iSmart’s 105K pre-sales out of the top 10 list. VD’s film has also pushed Mad Square and Mr Bachchan, a spot lower in the list.

Kingdom Box Office Pre-Sales

Kingdom has registered a ticket pre-sale of 135K on BMS and is now only 5K tickets away from surpassing Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. However, to enter the top 5 ticket sales of all time, it needs to surpass Thandel’s 155K ticket pre-sales.

Check out the top 10 Telugu films that managed to register their names in the list of the highest Telugu pre-sales at the box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K

HIT 3: 336K

HanuMan: 286K

Daaku Maharaaj: 235K

Thandel : 155K

Kuberaa: 150K

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 140K

Kingdom: 135K

Mad Square: 116K

Mr Bachchan: 106K

Impossible To Reach The Top Spot!

It is impossible for Vijay Deverakonda to reach the top spot owned by Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 442K. In fact, surpassing any spot other than Thandel seems impossible for the Liger superstar right now. Hopefully, the film takes a good jump on the last day of the advance booking.

Kingdom Box Office Pre-Sales

Check out the breakdown of the ticket pre-sales of Vijay Deverakonda’s spy thriller at the box office.

July 27: 29.4K

July 28: 34.81K

July 29: 70.36K

Total: 134.57K

