Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom began its box office journey on a victorious note. Unfortunately, with each passing day, it is crashing at the ticket windows. The Telugu spy thriller has only recovered 39% of its budget and looks like its game over already! Scroll below for a detailed day 11 report.

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 11

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom added 1.08 crore to the kitty on day 11. While weekends are ideally supposed to boost box office collection, the footfalls remained lukewarm for Gowtam Tinnanuri‘s directorial. It packed a second weekend of 3.33 crores, witnessing a 90% drop from the opening weekend of 33.5 crores.

The overall net collection of Kingdom lands at 50.68 crores in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings surge to 59.80 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Kingdom below:

Week 1: 47.35 crores (8 days)

Weekend 2: 3.33 crores

Total: 50.68 crores

Kingdom is a flop?

Vijay Deverakonda starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 130 crores. In 11 days, the makers have been able to recover only 39% of the estimated cost. The daily collection will fall below the 1 crore mark from today. There’s barely any hope left for Kingdom, which will incur huge losses for the producers.

War 2 & Coolie storm is incoming!

In the next three days, two big films are arriving in the Telugu belt. War 2 will enjoy massive hype due to the presence of Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan. Even Rajinikanth’s Coolie will steal a chunk of the screens. This means, the journey will get more challenging for Kingdom.

Kingdom Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 130 crores

India net: 50.68 crores

Budget Recovery: 39%

India gross: 59.80 crores

Overseas gross: 20 crores

Worldwide gross: 74.20 crores

