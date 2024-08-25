Playing at select screens currently, Khel Khel Mein is showing some resurgence at the box office. On Saturday, the film doubled up over Friday by bringing in 2 crores* more. Typically something like this happens for content based films in their first weekend but then Khel Khel Mein is a commercial entertainer and currently in its second week.

Of course, Khel Khel Mein has been hit huge by the whole euphoria surrounding Stree 2. Something similar had happened with Bachchan Pandey as well when The Kashmir Files was also playing. In case of Khel Khel Mein, it has been one of the best received films starring Akshay Kumar in last few months and hence deserves all the attention. The clash resulted in film’s footfalls being impacted in a huge way and even now, the numbers are on the lower side if one considers the credentials attached to it. However, this 100% jump on Saturday indicates that finally, audiences are appreciating the film for what it stands for and hence next few days would be of good interest.

If the numbers end up growing all over again today as well then that would really help the film’s cause. In fact if there is even 50% push today and the collections move up to 3 crores then one can expect another week ahead where each of the days would bring in over 1 crore each. In fact on Monday Khel Khel Mein will perform on the same lines as Friday at least due to partial holiday of Janmashtami. So far, the Akshay Kumar led entertainer has brought in 23 crores and one just hopes that it starts behaving like a content film from here on and somehow ends up having the kind of long run that 12th Fail had enjoyed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

