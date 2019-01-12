KGF Box Office (Hindi): Beats THIS Akshay Kumar Film In The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018

KGF Box Office (Hindi): Yash starrer KGF released on December 21, 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and it has been receiving overwhelming response from the audiences. Post Zero’s debacle at the box office, KGF saw a boost in its collections.

It saw a great start not only in other languages but also in Hindi. The film has collected 40.39 crores till date. With these collections, KGF has managed to beat Akshay Kumar’s Film In the list of most profitable films of 2018.

Made on a decent budget of 16 crores (including P & A), the return on investment stands at the total of 24.39 crores. The ROI% hence stands at 152.43%. With this, KGF has successfully surpassed Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s Film 2.0 (150.66%) in the list. Check it out here:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Set in the backdrop of the 70s, the two-part period film is believed to be the most expensive film ever made in the Kannada film industry.

Excel Entertainment has joined hands with AA Films to present Kannada’s most expensive & ambitious project KGF. The much ambitious project would be released in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. KGF will also be dubbed in Chinese and Japanese.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur while Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

KGF would mark Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

The period drama traces the tenure of late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018.

