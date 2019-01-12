Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 1: Exceeds Expectations In A Major Way, Has A Very Good Opening!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 1: 2019 has started well with the first notable release of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike, collecting really well at the Box Office. The film was expected to open well in 3-4 crore range and then grow on the basis of word of mouth. However what has turned out actually is a huge pleasant surprise, what with the collections turning out to be more than double of what seemed on the cards.

The Friday collections are 8 crore* and that is fantastic considering the fact that it is the first major outing for Vicky Kaushal who is being seen as a central protagonist in a feature film. Last year, actors with better standing in the industry too saw an opening in a similar range, though it was still lesser even after making much huger noise prior to release. Ayushmann Khurranna scored first day of 7.35 crore with Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree collected 6.82 crore on Friday and Kartik Aryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety brought in 6.42 crore.

Incidentally, Vicky Kaushal also featured in Alia Bhatt’s Raazi which had collected 7.53 crore on its first day. On the other hand Ronnie Screwvala’s own Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput had collected 7.25 crore on its first day and now his Uri: The Surgical Strike has brought in greater footfalls, which is indeed commendable.

Reports for the film are good which means Bollywood can be rest assured that 2019 is starting with a Hit outing. A good sign indeed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

