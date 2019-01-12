Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 1 Early Trends: Takes A Fantastic Start!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 1 Early Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer URI: The Surgical Strike which released on 11th Jan has already become the talk of the town. The movie has garnered immense appreciation and love for the patriot feeling it evokes and for the apt portrayal of 2016’s Surgical Strike by our Indian army on POK.

The first film of 2019 has also started off on a very good note at the box office.

According to the early trends which are flowing in, the film has collected in the range of 7-9 crores. Well, the word of mouth is extremely positive and the content of the film is attracting a large number of eyeballs. The weekend collections will see a upward trend since there’s no other big film alongside Uri. Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister has failed to impress the audiences which will benefit Uri.

Recently, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was behind the surgical strike’s mission and planning under whose intelligence it went smoothly, has given a thumbs up to Aditya Dhar’s directorial.

It’s a rare scenario in movies where one gets to see the feats of the Indian army with intricate details of the incident.

The delighted director who overwhelmed with the over buzzing response ion the film is on cloud 9 after knowing about Modi Ji’s reactions. He shares, “It’s an overwhelming and proud feeling to know that the man Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the entire mission – one of the most important events in the history of Indian army has seen the movie. He has appreciated the way turn of events have been depicted and showcased well on celluloid right from the terror attacks on our Army camps in URI to Indian Army’s Surgical Strike in POK. It’s a huge honour for me and everyone involved in the film to get this response from our prime minister.”

Recently, Vicky Kaushal met our prime minister in Delhi and was overjoyed to know about his sentiments towards the film.

Showcasing the story of the night that shook the entire nation, the surgical strike is one of the biggest events in the history of our Indian army. The youth ever since the film announcement has been very eager to know about the research that went into the script and if the director has truly and aptly portrayed the turn of events on big screen.

