Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has finally hit the 500 crore mark at the box office in 8 days. The film stands at a total gross collection of 509.25 crore at the box office and refuses to slow down. The film numbers for the second weekend are expected to be as big as the first one!

Rishab Shetty’s Next Milestone!

Rishab Shetty’s film is already the second-highest-grossing Kannada film at the worldwide box office in the history of Sandalwood, settling below KGF Chapter 2’s 1230 crore. The next target for Rishab Shetty would be to enter the top 10 highest-grossing grossers in India globally!

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office

In 8 days, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 crossed 100 crore mark overseas, standing at a gross total of 112.18 crore overseas. It surpassed the 500 crore mark globally along with crossing the 300 crore mark in India, in all languages!

Rishab Shetty is another 400 crore away from entering the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor holds the 10th spot. Animal earned a gross collection of 910.72 crore at the box office. Rishab Shetty will have to earn 401.47 crore still, to push Animal out of the top 10 Indian grossers worldwide.

Interestingly, in doing so, Kantara Chapter 1 will turn the second Kannada film to find a spot in the list, the first one being KGF: Chapter 2 which owns the fifth spot in the list already!

Check out the breakdown of the mythological folklore at the box office after 8 days.

India Net Collection: 336.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 397.07 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 112.18 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 509.25 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

