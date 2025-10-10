Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, ended its opening week on a solid note. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, the film opened strongly and thereafter maintained a firm grip. It enjoyed an 8-day extended first week and amassed over 300 crore net at the Indian box office. With such a run, it has a strong chance of repeating the magic of Baahubali 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Since Kantara was a big success back in 2022, the pre-release buzz around its latest prequel was good on the ground level. The 2022 release scored extremely well in its original Kannada version. It also surpassed expectations in Hindi and Telugu versions. Naturally, expectations from the prequel were high to pull off strong numbers in the versions mentioned above, and guess what? It has managed to live up to its hype so far.

Kantara: Chapter 2 is likely to repeat Baahubali 2’s magic at the Indian box office!

In the original Kannada version, Kantara: Chapter 1 is on a record-breaking spree and is targeting the 200 crore net milestone at the Indian box office. In the Hindi version, it has already scored a century in net collection. In the Telugu version, too, it is now aiming for a century. With this, the film is likely to do what Baahubali 2 did during its epic run in 2017.

For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 was the first Indian film to score 100 crore net collection in three languages (Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil). Now, Kantara: Chapter 1 is likely to repeat the feat. It has already scored centuries in Kannada and Hindi, and in the next few days, it has a strong chance of earning 100 crore net collection in Telugu, thus hitting the 100 crore mark in three languages.

KGF Chapter 2 is unbeatable

While the feat of Baahubali 2 is likely to be repeated, KGF Chapter 2 is out of reach. Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is the only Indian film to earn 100 crores or more in four languages at the Indian box office. It achieved the milestone in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The Rishab Shetty starrer won’t be able to do what Yash’s magnum opus achieved.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 28: Dilip Prabhavalkar Starrer To Miss One Important Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News