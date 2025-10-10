Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, has slowed down drastically after enjoying a successful ride at the Indian box office. As we mentioned in our earlier reports, the film was significantly impacted by the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Its show count dropped heavily, and there has been an overall impact on the collection. As a result, the Marathi biggie might miss one important milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 28!

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

The Marathi suspense thriller has completed a four-week theatrical run, and so far, it has amassed a strong total. In the opening week, it did business of 9.2 crores. In the second week, it displayed an unexpected and impressive jump, scoring 9.25 crores. In the third week, it earned 3.53 crores. In the fourth week, the film managed to earn 1.25 crores.

Overall, Dashavatar has earned 23.23 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 27.41 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 9.2 crores

Week 2 – 9.25 crores

Week 3 – 3.53 crores

Week 4 – 1.25 crores

Total – 23.23 crores

Dashavatar to miss one major milestone

Considering the glorious run of Dashavatar, it felt that it would comfortably hit the 25 crore milestone before concluding the run. However, due to its slow pace, the film is likely to fall short of expectations. For a Marathi film made on a modest budget, reaching the 25 crore mark is a significant achievement. Unfortunately, it will be missing the important milestone by a small margin. Nonetheless, it has emerged as a huge success.

Box office verdict

Reportedly, the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer was made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 23.23 crores, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 18.23 crores. Calculated further, it equals a huge 364.6% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 5 crores

India net collection – 23.23 crores

ROI – 18.23 crores

ROI% – 364.6%

Verdict – Super hit

