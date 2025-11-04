Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is now the highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The Kannada epic mythological action drama has finally surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Scroll below for the day 33 collection!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection (India)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 1 crore on day 33, all languages included. It is now nearing its saturation, amid strong competition from Baahubali – The Epic in multiple languages. Compared to 1.85 crores earned last Friday, it saw a 46% decline in earnings.

The net box office collection reaches 611.80 crore net, all languages included. Kantara Chapter 1 is now inching closer to surpassing Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (615.39 crores) and becoming the #1 grosser of 2025 in India. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 72.192 crores.

Beats Chhaava worldwide!

As mentioned above, Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster is yet to beat Chhaava’s domestic collection. However, with an impressive overseas run, Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the global lifetime of Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film. It is now the #1 Indian film at the worldwide box office.

In 33 days, the Kantara prequel has accumulated 832.42 crore gross worldwide. This includes 110.50 crores from the overseas circuits. Rishab Shetty has also delivered the 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, only behind KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 worldwide:

Kantara Chapter 1: 832.35 crores Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Coolie: 516.93 crores War 2: 371.26 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 32 (All Languages)

Budget – 125 crores

India net – 611.74 crores

India gross – 721.85 crores

ROI% – 389.39%

Overseas gross – 110.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 832.35 crores

Verdict – Super-duper Hit

