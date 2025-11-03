Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is inches away from creating new benchmarks at the box office. It needs only 5.30 crores more to beat Chhaava and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Before that, another milestone has been unlocked as it is now the 7th most profitable film of the year. Scroll below for the day 32 report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 32

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 added 3.01 crores to the kitty on day 32. It suffered a 16% drop compared to the 3.60 crores garnered on the 5th Saturday. New competitors like Baahubali – The Epic have entered the market, giving competition in multiple languages.

The net box office collection stands at 610.09 crores net, including all languages. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 719.90 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 337.4 crores

Week 2: 147.85 crores

Week 3: 78.85 crores

Week 4: 37.6 crores

Weekend 5: 8.46 crores

Total: 610.09 crores

Inches away from beating Chhaava!

Kantara Chapter 1 is only 5.30 crores away from beating Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 615.39 crores. With that, Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster will emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Is now the 7th most profitable Indian film of 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 has minted profits of a whopping 388.07% in 32 days. It has also surpassed the Marathi super-hit Dashavatar to emerge as the 7th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 156.80 crores | 422.6% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 610.09 crores | 388.07% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 24.09 crores | 381.8% Chhaava (Hindi): 130 crores | 615.39 crores | 373.37% Umbarro (Gujarat): 4 crores | 14.68 crores | 367%

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 32 (All Languages)

Budget – 125 crores

India net – 610.09 crores

India gross – 719.90 crores

ROI% – 388.07%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 3: Zubeen Garg’s Film Is Officially A Success + Now The #6 Highest Assamese Grosser Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News