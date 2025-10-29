Kantara Chapter 1 is now playing in the 800 crore club worldwide. Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster is chasing Chhaava’s 827.06 crores to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally! It will surely clock that milestone in its lifetime, but will the Kannada blockbuster enter the top 10 Indian grossers in history? Scroll below for the day 27 report.

Inching closer to 600 crores in the domestic market

At the Indian box office, Kantara Chapter 1 has accumulated 596.65 crores in 27 days. On the fourth Monday, it witnessed a considerable drop in the Hindi and Kannada belts. But the epic mythological action film bounced back with an impressive 3.80 crore net on the discounted Tuesday.

It is currently the second-highest grossing Kannada film of all time, the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2025, and the second-highest Indian grosser of 2025. Rishab Shetty’s directorial will soon surpass Chhaava (615.39 crore net) and become the #1 domestic film this year.

Will it enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Kantara Chapter 1 is facing competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as well as Thamma. Baahubali – The Epic will also soon join the race, starting October 31, 2025. Despite all odds, Kantara Chapter 1 is running at a steady pace and has collected 110.15 crores internationally.

The worldwide box office collection has surged to 814.19 crore gross. The Kantara prequel will soon surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide. But it still needs to earn over 96 crores to enter the top 10 Indian grossers of all-time globally. The first step is to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which grossed 910.72 crores in its lifetime.

Take a look at the all-time highest Indian grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores RRR – 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.82 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Animal – 910.72 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Summary (27 days)

India net: 596.65 crores

India gross: 704.04 crores

Overseas gross: 110.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 814.19 crores

