Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is inching closer to the 150 crore mark at the Hindi box office. The epic period mythological action drama has achieved another massive milestone! It has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 9 collection!
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 9
According to the official figures, Hombale Films’ production earned 7.10 crores on the second Friday. It witnessed a slight growth compared to 7 crores earned on the previous day. There’s competition from Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, but the Kantara prequel continues to be the #1 choice of the audience.
The net box office collection in India reaches 117.20 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 138.29 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 is already the highest-grossing Hindi-subbed South film of 2025. It is now chasing Baahubali: The Beginning‘s 120 crore net lifetime in Hindi.
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:
- Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)
- Day 9: 7.10 crores
Total: 117.20 crores
Enters the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Hindi cinema
Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 (110.79 crores). It has now emerged as the 10th Hindi grosser of 2025 at the Indian box office. The next aim is Sikandar (129.95 crores), which could be easily surpassed today!
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:
- Chhaava – 615.39 crores
- Saiyaara – 337.69 crores
- Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores
- War 2 – 244.29 crores
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores
- Raid 2 – 179.3 crores
- Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores
- Sky Force – 134.93 crores
- Sikandar – 129.95 crores
- Kantara Chapter 1 – 117.20 crores
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 9
- Net collection: 117.20 crores
- Gross collection: 138.29 crores
