Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is inching closer to the 150 crore mark at the Hindi box office. The epic period mythological action drama has achieved another massive milestone! It has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 9 collection!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 9

According to the official figures, Hombale Films’ production earned 7.10 crores on the second Friday. It witnessed a slight growth compared to 7 crores earned on the previous day. There’s competition from Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, but the Kantara prequel continues to be the #1 choice of the audience.

The net box office collection in India reaches 117.20 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 138.29 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 is already the highest-grossing Hindi-subbed South film of 2025. It is now chasing Baahubali: The Beginning‘s 120 crore net lifetime in Hindi.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

Day 9: 7.10 crores

Total: 117.20 crores

Enters the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Hindi cinema

Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 (110.79 crores). It has now emerged as the 10th Hindi grosser of 2025 at the Indian box office. The next aim is Sikandar (129.95 crores), which could be easily surpassed today!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 117.20 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 9

Net collection: 117.20 crores

Gross collection: 138.29 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh Needs Only 45 Crores To Achieve A Major Post-COVID Feat – Easy Target For Border 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News