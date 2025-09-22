Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Pre Sales (USA): Only 17% Of KGF 2's Premiere Day's Advance

Kantara Chapter 1 starring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth has impressed fans with the trailer. The advance sales for the film in the USA is currently slow. But it will boost for sure, now that the film has dropped its trailer. Currently, the film is lagging way behind with its advance sales at the USA box office.

Only 17% Of KGF Chapter 2’s Pre-Sales

Currently, the film has managed to register only 17% of KGF Chapter 2’s ticket advance sales for the premiere day in the USA. Yash’s film registered a pre-sales of $532K for the premiere day in the USA. Rishab Shetty’s film has registered only 17% of these pre-sales.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office USA

In the USA, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to register a pre-sales of $94.2K for the premiere day in the USA. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to witness a push after the trailer has arrived!

In the USA, the Kantara prequel has registered only 4K ticket sales. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Films, it is rooted in mythology and folklore.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the official synopsis of the film says, “Exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era, it delves into the untamed wilderness and forgotten lore surrounding his past.” The trailer of the film is being loved by the audiences.

In India, Kantara Chapter 1 will witness a box office clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Both films will be released in the theaters on October 2, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films Of 2025.

Must Read: OG Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Already Enters Top 5 BMS Pre-Sales Of Tollywood In 2025 – 3 Days To Go!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News