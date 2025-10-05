Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed all expectations at the Indian box office. It made the most of the extended opening weekend and made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club. The period mythological action drama is now 24 hours away from attaining the hit tag. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 added around 59-61 crores to the kitty on day 4, all languages included. Hombale Films‘ production was expected to roar loudly in the home ground, Kannada. But it is dominating the Hindi belt, bringing in some massive moolah each day.

Compared to 56 crores earned on Saturday, it witnessed around 5-10% jump on day 4. The extended opening weekend will now conclude around 222.10-224.10 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the fastest Indian films of 2025 to enter the 200 crore club!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 46 crores

Day 3 – 56 crores

Day 4 – 60-65 crores (estimates)

Total – 222.10-224.10 crores

What is the Kantara Chapter 1 budget?

Rishab Shetty‘s prequel is reportedly mounted on a decent budget of 125 crores. The breakeven stage was attained within 72 hours of the big release. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film attains the hit verdict once it earns double its investments. This means, Kantara Chapter 1 is already a success and will gain the hit tag once it earns 250 crores at the Indian box office. Hopefully, it will attain the milestone while passing the Monday test with flying colors!

More about Kantara Chapter 1

It is written as well as directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the film. The ensemble cast also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad, among others.

